8 bodies found on streets of Cancun

Prosecutors say they have found a total of eight dead bodies on the streets of the Mexican resort city of Cancun, with two bodies dumped at two spots and four others found shot to death individually. (Shutterstock)

CANCUN, Mexico --
Prosecutors say they have found a total of eight bodies on the streets of the Mexican resort city of Cancun, with two bodies dumped at two spots and four others found shot to death individually.

The bodies of a man and a woman were found in an abandoned taxi Tuesday, and the dismembered bodies of two men were found in a several plastic bags at another spot.

Also Tuesday, one man was found bound and shot to death. The prosecutors' office for the state of Quintana Roo said another man was killed while lying in a hammock, yet another was found shot and covered in a plastic bag.

Details of the eighth body were not immediately available.

None of the killings occurred in the city's beach-side hotel zone.
