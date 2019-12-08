CHICAGO (WLS) -- Eight people are displaced after a fire erupted on Chicago's South Side Saturday.
Chicago fire officials responded to a fire near the 8600 block of S Sangamon in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood at around 4:30 p.m.
Fire officials said flames were coming from the roof of a home upon arrival.
One person was transported from the scene in serious condition, according to CFD.
Six adults and two children are displaced, fire officials said.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for more details.
8 displaced after fire engulfs Auburn Gresham home, fire officials say
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
Retired pastor told police he was 'blacked out' at time of deadly Orland Park hit-and-run, prosecutors say