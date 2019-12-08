8 displaced after fire engulfs Auburn Gresham home, fire officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Eight people are displaced after a fire erupted on Chicago's South Side Saturday.

Chicago fire officials responded to a fire near the 8600 block of S Sangamon in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood at around 4:30 p.m.

Fire officials said flames were coming from the roof of a home upon arrival.

One person was transported from the scene in serious condition, according to CFD.

Six adults and two children are displaced, fire officials said.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more details.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
auburn greshamfirehouse firechicago fire department
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Retired pastor told police he was 'blacked out' at time of deadly Orland Park hit-and-run, prosecutors say
Man charged with sexually assaulting woman at knifepoint in West Town apartment
Pensacola base shooter watched shooting videos before attack
Horseback riders make pilgrimage to Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe
Officer seen drinking with Eddie Johnson under investigation for possible evidence tampering
Slain UPS driver's family questions police response to chase
2 dead in Forest Park shooting investigated as murder-suicide: police
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, not as cold overnight
Roseland infant dies of head trauma from alleged child abuse
Mother of missing NJ girl: Family friend her 1st suspect
Wanted man gets stuck inside chimney
2 men force girl, 15, into van at knifepoint on West Side: CPD
More TOP STORIES News