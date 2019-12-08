8 displaced after fire engulfs Auburn Gresham home, fire officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Eight people are displaced after a fire erupted on Chicago's South Side Saturday.Chicago fire officials responded to a fire near the 8600 block of S Sangamon in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood at around 4:30 p.m.Fire officials said flames were coming from the roof of a home upon arrival.One person was transported from the scene in serious condition, according to CFD.Six adults and two children are displaced, fire officials said.