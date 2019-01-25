8 injured in Loop crash after car drives through red light, police say

Police investigate after a two-vehicle crash in the Loop Friday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Eight people were injured in a two-car crash in the Loop Friday morning, Chicago police said.

A Jeep was driving west in the first block of East Ida Wells Drive at about 3 a.m. when police said it failed to stop at a red light and hit a red sedan that was traveling south on Wabash Avenue.

The driver of the Jeep and two male passengers and three female passengers were transported to Stroger Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the sedan and a female passenger were also transported to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
