Eight people were injured in a two-car crash in the Loop Friday morning, Chicago police said.A Jeep was driving west in the first block of East Ida Wells Drive at about 3 a.m. when police said it failed to stop at a red light and hit a red sedan that was traveling south on Wabash Avenue.The driver of the Jeep and two male passengers and three female passengers were transported to Stroger Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the sedan and a female passenger were also transported to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.