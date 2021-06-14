crash

8 injured when vehicle plows into crowd at mud race southeast of El Paso, Texas

EMBED <>More Videos

Spectators injured after mud racing vehicle plows into crowd near El Paso

FABENS, Texas -- Eight people were injured Sunday night after a vehicle plowed into a crowd at a mud racing event in Texas.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Department said in a statement that at 6:35 p.m., a vehicle left the mud track and crashed through a guard rail and into spectators.

Three spectators were transported to a hospital in critical condition and five others with non-life-threatening injuries. None of the injured were identified by police.

"Today what happened was what we all hoped doesn't happen is a wreck while racing," said Scott Smith, owner of Rock Solid Protection, an El Paso-based security firm. Smith, speaking at a news conference, said that "the mud can tell the car where to go, at times" and that is what he said happened in this crash.

Karla Huerta, who was watching the race when it turned tragic, described the scene as "pretty ugly."

"Well, they started the race. And when they started, one of the trucks lost control and slammed into a pile of cars and people," Huerta said. She said there were a lot of ambulances at the scene after the crash and that a lot of people were taken away.

Three other vehicles were also struck as a result of the initial crash, the statement said. It was not immediately known what caused the vehicle to leave the track.

The track is located in Fabens, Texas, about 40 miles southeast of El Paso and less than a mile from the Mexican border.

Police said an investigation remains ongoing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
el pasocar crashtexas newsrace carcrash
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CRASH
Gunshot victim crashes vehicle into Resurrection Hospital, witnesses say
Vigil held for 'School of Rock' actor killed in Avondale bicycle crash
Elderly man killed in South Chicago hit-and-run; CPD looking for car
Man charged in Near West Side hit-and-run that killed baby: CPD
TOP STORIES
Carjacking safety tips: What to do if you are in a fake accident
43 shot, 3 fatally, in weekend shootings across city
Daughter of security guard killed during Gary bank robbery speaks out
Driver beaten in West Dundee road rage incident dies, police say
Car drives through crowd of protesters in MN, killing woman
Mayor Lightfoot announces new summer cultural events
Security guard in custody after critically wounding man during argument near Grand Park
Show More
Novavax says COVID-19 vaccine shows 90.4% overall efficacy
Watch an exclusive clip from Pixar's 'Luca'
What to know about the delta variant first detected in India
Girl, 16, among 2 shot in Lawndale
Chicago Weather: Mostly sunny, low humidity Monday
More TOP STORIES News