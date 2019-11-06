food safety

8 students taken to hospitals after eating 'infused' brownies, gummies at South Side high schools

CHICAGO -- Eights students from two South Side high schools were taken to hospitals Wednesday after they ate "infused" brownies and gummies.

The incidents happened about an hour apart at Fenger Academy High School in Roseland and Epic Academy in South Shore.

Paramedics were first called about 11:10 a.m. for students who ate brownies "that made them feel ill" at Epic Academy, 8255 S Houston Ave., according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt.

Three students were taken to South Shore Hospital, Merritt said. He did not have their conditions.

About 12:15 p.m., authorities were called for sick students at a lunchroom at Fenger Academy, 11220 S. Wallace St., Merritt said.

Three girls and two boys, all 16 years old, were taken to Roseland Community Hospital after eating gummies, Merritt said.

Chicago police said the students had eaten "candy infused with an unknown substance," and that their conditions had stabilized.

Chicago Public Schools and Epic Academy did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

