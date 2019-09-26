8-year-old beaten unconscious by 3 students in school bathroom: Parents

TOMBALL, Texas -- An 8-year-old Texas student is recovering after his family says he was beaten in a bathroom and found unconscious at school.
Christian Boynton was hospitalized after his family said he was attacked at Lakewood Elementary School in Tomball.
Boynton's parents said it all stems from bullying, and that the three students that assaulted their son followed him from the school bus to the restroom.
"My parents don't have anything negative to say about the school," the boy's sister Kailee Boynton said. "They want to work with the school. They don't think there's anything wrong with Tomball ISD, they just want to address the situation all together."
The boy's parents were called around 9 a.m. Tuesday about what happened. The student was taken to a Tomball hospital, but when doctors found minor bleeding on the brain, Boynton was transported to Texas Children's Hospital.
He has since been released.
Tomball ISD confirmed in a statement Wednesday that a student was involved in an "incident in the bathroom between several students."
Kailee told Eyewitness News the family hopes the story will highlight the serious crisis of bullying on school campuses.
"This traumatic experience, to be heard by a whole bunch of people, that way they can see that bullying is a real thing," Kailee said. "And it's even, you know, prominent in these young ages - 8, 9, 10 years old - and it needs to be addressed. It needs to be addressed at school, it needs to be addressed at home."
Tomball ISD told ABC13 it won't release any other details out of respect for the student's privacy.
The district also says it is "thoroughly investigating the incident and will take appropriate disciplinary measures for all those involved."
Here is the full statement released by the district:
"Tomball ISD is aware of an incident in the bathroom between several students at one of our elementary schools that resulted in one student being sent to the hospital with an injury. That student has since been released home. Out of respect for the family and the student's privacy, we are not providing any more details on the incident at this time. We are thoroughly investigating the incident and will take appropriate disciplinary measures for all those involved. As always, student safety is our first priority in Tomball ISD."
The district also has an anonymous alerts app where parents and students can report bullying.
