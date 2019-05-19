8-year-old girl kidnapped in Fort Worth found safe, police say

Fort Worth police say a stranger pulled Salem Sabatka into his car Saturday evening. Surveillance video shows the girl's mom crying for help as she tried running after the suspect's car.
RELATED: Mother of missing 4-year-old Houston girl: 'I want to hope'
Two alert citizens spotted the suspect's car outside of a hotel. Police breached the door of the hotel room where Salem was found safe around 2.a.m on Sunday.
Police say 51-year-old Michael Webb is in custody and is facing aggravated kidnapping charges.
Michael Webb - B/M 51 YOA— Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) May 19, 2019
Current Charge - Aggravated Kidnapping - 1st Degree Felony #ThankYou Fort Worth and all our followers. #SalemSabatka pic.twitter.com/tcJY5PILuB