8-year-old girl kidnapped in Fort Worth found safe, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas -- An 8-year-old Texas girl at the center of an Amber Alert is now safe.

Fort Worth police say a stranger pulled Salem Sabatka into his car Saturday evening. Surveillance video shows the girl's mom crying for help as she tried running after the suspect's car.

RELATED: Mother of missing 4-year-old Houston girl: 'I want to hope'
EMBED More News Videos

The mother of missing 4-year-old Maleah Davis is speaking to ABC13 Eyewitness News a week after making bombshell allegations against ex-fiance Darion Vence.



Two alert citizens spotted the suspect's car outside of a hotel. Police breached the door of the hotel room where Salem was found safe around 2.a.m on Sunday.

Police say 51-year-old Michael Webb is in custody and is facing aggravated kidnapping charges.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texastexas newskidnappingmissing girlamber alert
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE RADAR: Chicago Weather: Rain, storms continue Sunday afternoon
Police searching for suspects who beat, robbed person on Red Line train
Funeral arrangements set for Marlen Ochoa-Lopez
Confirmed measles case in Chicago
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, isolated showers Sunday
Newsviews: Summer Travel
Man crashes vehicle into Spring Grove home
Show More
Lightfoot to make last stop on listening tour Sunday
Ford adds 270,000 cars to recall for unintended rollaways
3 baby ducks rescued after falling in sewer
Quick Tip: Bank phishing emails asking for account information
Vienna Beef hot dogs recalled
More TOP STORIES News