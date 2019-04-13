80-year-old woman killed by vehicle on Lake Shore Drive

An 80-year-old woman was struck and killed by a car Friday on Lake Shore Drive on the South Side after she stumbled onto the street.

By Sun-Times Media Wire
CHICAGO -- An elderly woman was struck and killed by a car Friday on Lake Shore Drive on the South Side, police said.

The 80-year-old woman stumbled onto the street about 7:50 p.m. in the 2600 block of South Lake Shore and was hit in the southbound lanes, Chicago police said.

She was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where she died, police said.

Major Accidents team is investigating the crash, police said.

The driver was not hurt and no charges have been filed against him.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this story.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
