Missing 83-year-old man has Alzheimer's, speaks only Russian

Isidor Ratner, 83, was last seen Saturday in the area near 1400 W. Morse Ave. (Chicago police)

CHICAGO --
A man with Alzheimer's disease was reported missing from the Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side.

Isidor Ratner, 83, was last seen Saturday in the area near the Morse Red Line station, according to Chicago police.

Ratner speaks only Russian and lives near Halsted Street and Diversey Parkway, police said. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Ratner was described as a 5-foot-7-inch tall, 185 pound man with gray hair, police said.

Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts was asked to call detectives at (312) 744-8266.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)
