Fan-favorite McRib returns to McDonald's on Wednesday

The sandwich will be available for a limited time at all 14,000 locations across the U.S.
A holiday favorite is back this week!

The McRib sandwich returns to McDonald's on Wednesday.


The fan-favorite will be available for a limited time at all 14,000 locations across the U.S.

Before the sandwich arrives, the fast food chain is giving away 10,000 free McRibs for fans who shave.

To enter to win, post a picture of your baby-smooth face on Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #shave4mcribsweepstakes and tag Mcdonald's in the post.



Don't worry if you don't have a beard though! McDonald's encouraged people on Twitter to "post your clean face selfie" regardless of your facial hair.

The winners will receive a code for a free sandwich through McDelivery or Uber eats.
