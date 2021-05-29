84-year-old woman killed, elderly man injured in Schaumburg house fire

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (WLS) -- A woman, 84, was killed in a house fire in Schaumburg Friday night.Police and fire crews responded to the home on Treebark Drive at around 9:21 p.m, according to the Schaumburg Police Department.Responders found the woman dead on the scene, police said.An elderly man was taken to AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village with non-life threatening injuries, police said.The woman is identified as Marlene Murphy of the same address, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner. An autopsy is still pending.A cause of the fire is still under investigation.This is an ongoing investigation, more details will be provided as they become available