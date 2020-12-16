chicago shooting

Man accused in Metra platform shooting told investigators he 'does stupid stuff when he drinks': prosecutors

CHICAGO -- Shawn Kimbrough told authorities he "does stupid stuff when he drinks" before he was arrested for firing a collapsible rifle on a Metra train platform at McCormick Place, Cook County prosecutors said.

No one was injured in the Dec. 1 incident but the 40-year-old's alleged actions were more than stupid, Judge Mary Marubio suggested Tuesday.

"This was a very deliberate discharge," Marubio said before ordering Kimbrough held on $500,000 bail for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a firearm without a FOID card and reckless discharge of a firearm.

"This rifle had to be removed from a bag, assembled, readied, aimed, pointed, fired, disassembled and placed back into the backpack."

Before the shooting, a Metra conductor told Kimbrough that he would have to get off the southbound train when he unable to pay his fare, prosecutors said.

RELATED: Man seen on video shooting rifle on McCormick Place Metra platform turns self in, FBI says

While waiting in the vestibule, Kimbrough allegedly told another passenger that he had a gun in his backpack, but the passenger - who said Kimbrough appeared intoxicated - didn't believe him, prosecutors said.

Surveillance video captured Kimbrough exit at the McCormick Place Station where he is immediately seen assembling a Kel-Tec SU-16 rifle on the empty platform, prosecutors said.

He then allegedly fired the weapon once across tracks at a high concrete wall.

WATCH: I-Team talks to FBI about Metra shooter


EMBED More News Videos

The FBI is trying to determine whether a Metra platform shooter may have been testing the system for a larger attack.



A Metra janitor who heard the gunfire found Kimbrough fumbling with his backpack and and going up the platform stairs. When the janitor asked Kimbrough if he heard the same noise, Kimbrough said he did and pointed down the platform near other Metra employees, prosecutors said.

Kimbrough left the station and as he was walking away, the janitor noticed a shell casing on the platform and called police, prosecutors said.

A tipster identified Kimbrough as the gunman last week after authorities publicized video and photos of the shooting, prosecutors said. Kimbrough's wife also identified him as the gunman in a surveillance photo when investigators came to the couple's home, prosecutors said.

Later, when authorities reached Kimbrough by phone, he allegedly told them he knew they were looking for him, wanted to turn himself and didn't want police to break his safe. That's when he confessed "he does stupid stuff when he drinks," prosecutors said.

Kimbrough, accompanied by his lawyer, surrendered Monday, and provided Metra police with the key to his safe where the rifle was found.

Kimbrough, of Chicago, often travels to Homewood to take care of his grandfather, his lawyer said in court Tuesday. The defense attorney argued that Kimbrough didn't intend to shoot anybody, and was unaware that authorities were looking for him after he traveled to the East Coast to take care of his father.

Kimbrough's FOID card was revoked after he was arrested in 2019 for an unauthorized use of a weapon charge, prosecutors said. In that case, Kimbrough was on a downtown street when he asked a tourist what it would take "to take out a sniper" while pointing to the Marina City building, prosecutors said. The person, trying not to upset Kimbrough, allegedly replied "at least a bow and arrow." Kimbrough then took out a 9mm pistol from his waistband, and asked the person if "they think the gun would do the trick."

Police were called and arrested Kimbrough, who was later convicted on a misdemeanor gun charge.

If Kimbrough is able to post bond, Marubio recommended that he be placed on electronic monitoring.

"Whether or not this is fueled by alcohol, it's still unclear," the judge said. "But here's what is clear: The time of day, the place, the type of weapon, the motive and the ability to flee. These are all factors for me to determine that you pose a danger to the community and that you're a risk of failing to appear (for court hearings)."

Kimbrough is expected back in court Dec. 23.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagobronzevillechicago shootingcourtchicago crimeshootingfbichicago violencemetra
CHICAGO SHOOTING
Man seen on video shooting rife on Metra platform turns self in
15 shot, 2 killed in Chicago weekend violence
15 shot, 3 killed in Chicago weekend violence
CPD officer 'relieved' of police powers after off-duty shooting in Albany Park
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video contradicts driver story of how prisoner escaped in Gary
Chicago area hospitals frustrated over timing of COVID-19 shots
Lombard couple converts van to enjoy favorite restaurants
COVID vaccine scams prey on anxiety about pandemic
Chicago Weather: Scattered snow showers Wednesday
Voter fraud crusade lands former police captain in handcuffs
IL reports 7,359 COVID-19 cases, 117 coronavirus deaths
Show More
Ohio man pretending to be missing Aurora boy sentenced to prison
2 injured in Brainerd crash: CFD
Talks escalate on new COVID-19 stimulus bill
Great Lakes' health depends on keeping invasive species out
Woman returns lost diamond ring, refuses reward
More TOP STORIES News