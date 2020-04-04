coronavirus chicago

89 Chicago Police Department employees contract coronavirus, agency says

CHICAGO -- Chicago police announced 13 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the department Friday, bringing the number of cases to 89.

Of the cases, 87 are officers and two are civilian employees, Chicago police said.

On Thursday, officials announced the first death of an officer from complications of the coronavirus, and his death will be considered on-duty.

RELATED: Chicago Police Officer Marco DiFranco's death 'in line of duty,' Interim Superintendent Charlie Beck says

Last week, interim CPD Supt. Charlie Beck introduced a series of changes to prevent even more officers from contracting the virus.

Newly appointed Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said Friday one of his priorities is boosting morale among officers on the front lines of the war against the coronavirus.

Health officials Friday announced an additional 1,209 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, raising the tally to 8,904. In total, 210 people have died from the outbreak in the state.

