8th grader dies in Indiana school bus crash; students were on field trip to see Christmas play, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

A student died Wednesday morning after a crash involving a school bus and a truck near Argos, Indiana.

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WLS) --
An eighth grader was killed Wednesday morning in a school bus crash on US 31 just north of Argos, Indiana.

The class was heading to the town of Warsaw to see "Elf The Musical", WBND reports.

Indiana State Police and Marshall County deputies responded just after 9:05 a.m. to a report of a crash on northbound US 31 at the railroad crossing just south of Michigan Road.

A school bus from Eastern Pulaski Community School Corporation had stopped at the tracks and was starting to move again when a truck towing a flatbed trailer struck the left rear of the bus, state police said.

There were 38 eighth grade students on the bus, along with three chaperones and the female bus driver.

A student seated in that section of the bus was pronounced dead at the scene by the Marshall County coroner. The teen boy's identity will be released one positive identification is made and his family is notified.

Another student, 14-year-old Zane Bell, was airlifted to Memorial Hospital in South Bend. His injuries were not life-threatening, state police said.

The rest of the students were taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Plymouth for complaints of pain. They were reunited with their parents there.

Toxicology results are pending for the 26-year-old Camby man driving the truck and the 54-year-old Winamac woman driving the school bus. These tests are required by law for all drivers involved in a serious injury or fatal crash.

Northbound US 31 was still closed as of 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, for crash reconstruction and vehicle removal. Investigators said weather was not a factor in the crash.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
bus crashschool busstudent diesrailroad crossingsu.s. & worldchild deathIndiana
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Small plane makes emergency landing in Wheeling
Pres. George HW Bush's casket returning to Houston
WATCH: George HW Bush funeral, life and legacy
George W Bush appears to sneak Michelle Obama candy
Who are George HW Bush's children, grandchildren?
WWII veteran wants birthday cards for his 96th birthday
Toddler in need of rare blood sparks worldwide search for donors
Walt Disney's childhood Chicago home to be renovated to original look
Show More
Prof. related to 'Baby, It's Cold Outside' songwriter explains origins
Body found in Costa Rica ID'd as missing American; guard arrested
Mumps outbreak at Lewis University's Romeoville campus
Clerk recognizes armed robber, makes citizen arrest
Day 2 for historic charter schools strike as Acero teachers return to picket lines
More News