Addison gang bust leads to 9 being hit with weapon, drug charges

ADDISON, Ill. -- Nine alleged gang members in west suburban Addison were charged with multiple weapon and drug crimes in a joint bust by local and federal authorities.Eli Resendez, 33; Samuel Resendez, 29; Missael Resendez, 23; Ricardo Favela, 41; Christopher Hernandez, 24; Nikko DePasquale, 26; Armando Carrasco Jr., 18; and Ryan Villanueva, 22, are members of the La Raza street gang who were taken into custody Feb. 28, according to the DuPage County state's attorney's office. A ninth person was arrested with them, but has not been named because he is a minor.The alleged gang members were arrested between 6 a.m. and noon in a series of busts by ATF and DEA agents, as well as Addison police, prosecutors said.All three Resendez men, as well as Ricardo Favela, were charged with felony delivery of a controlled substance, prosecutors said. Eli Resendez was charged with two counts, while the rest were charged with one.Hernandez was charged with felony unlawful possession of a firearm by a street gang member and criminal damage to property, as well as two misdemeanors, prosecutors said. DePasquale was charged with two counts of felony unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, one of which includes possession of body armor.Carrasco was charged with two counts of felony criminal damage to property and one misdemeanor count of criminal defacement of property, prosecutors said. Villanueva is facing two misdemeanor counts of possession of a firearm without an FOID card, and count of possession of ammunition with an FOID card.A DuPage County judge set Eli Resendez's bail the highest at $225,000, prosecutors said. At $2,000, Villanueva's bail was the lowest.The minor was released to his parent's custody, prosecutors said. All nine are due back in court March 16.