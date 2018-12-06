9 hospitalized after high levels of carbon monoxide found on West Side

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Nine people, including four children, were hospitalized after high carbon monoxide levels were found in a residence in the Austin neighborhood Thursday morning, the Chicago Fire Department said.

CFD said high carbon monoxide levels were found in a building in the 600-block of North Lockwood Avenue. Nine people, five adults and four children, were transported to various hospitals, all in stable condition.

CFD said Peoples Gas responded to the scene, which was cleared Thursday morning. Authorities have not released further details on what may have caused the high carbon monoxide levels.
