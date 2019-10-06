KANSAS CITY, KAN. -- Four people were killed in a shooting in Kansas early Sunday morning, according to a tweet from the Kansas City Police Department.
A total of nine people were shot when a suspect entered a bar and started shooting, police confirmed to CNN.
The suspect has not yet been detained, police said.
Further information was not immediately available.
CNN continues to reach out to Kansas City, Kansas police for updates.
This is a developing story -- more to come.
Copyright 2019 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
9 injured, 4 fatally after shooting at Kansas City, Kansas bar: police
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More