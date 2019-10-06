9 injured, 4 fatally after shooting at Kansas City, Kansas bar: police

KANSAS CITY, KAN. -- Four people were killed in a shooting in Kansas early Sunday morning, according to a tweet from the Kansas City Police Department.

A total of nine people were shot when a suspect entered a bar and started shooting, police confirmed to CNN.

The suspect has not yet been detained, police said.

Further information was not immediately available.

CNN continues to reach out to Kansas City, Kansas police for updates.

This is a developing story -- more to come.

Copyright 2019 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kansassocietymass shootingshootingu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 killed, 1 hurt in West Rogers Park apartment shooting: police
Police chase from northwest Indiana to Chicago ends in shootout
Boy, 17, struck, killed by Red Line train at Granville
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny to partly cloudy, seasonable Sunday
Waukegan man accused of plowing SUV into crowd, killing man
Could London become a permanent home for the NFL?
Boy shot while riding in car with relatives on South Side
Show More
Reports: Witness in Amber Guyger trial shot and killed
Junkyard fire burns dozens of vehicles and house
Paralyzed man walks using brain-controlled robotic suit
Late-night weekend dining turns into Thai feast
Fire shuts down Gene & Georgetti's restaurant River North
More TOP STORIES News