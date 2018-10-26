9 rescued from Oak Lawn apartment building fire

Firefighters battled a blaze in an apartment building in south suburban Oak Lawn early Friday morning.The fire occurred at about midnight in the 9300-block of South Harlem Avenue, firefighters said.Fire crews said they used ladders to get people out of the second floor and people were jumping into their arms. A total of nine people were rescued from the second floor.Thankfully, neither residents nor firefighters were hurt.Firefighters said the fire was contained to the apartment where it started. The cause is under investigation.