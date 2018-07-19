Amber Alert canceled: 9-year-old boy missing from South Bend found

Areca Gyuriak. (St. Joseph County Police Department)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WLS) --
An Amber Alert issued early Thursday morning for a 9-year-old boy from South Bend, Ind., was canceled after police said he was located.

Police in St. Joseph County said John Gyuriak was in extreme danger after he went missing around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators said they believe he was with 29-year-old Areca Nicole Gyuriak, his noncustodial parent. They were in a tan 2008 Dodge Charger and may have been headed to Fort Wayne, Ind., or Niles, Mich.

Police did not release any further information. This story will be updated as details are made available.
