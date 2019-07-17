9-year-old California girl electrocuted from unsealed pool light while swimming

SACRAMENTO, California -- A devastated family wants you to check your pool's lights after their 9-year-old daughter was electrocuted while swimming.

McKenzie Kinley was born to be in the water.

"Swimming, fishing, camping made her happy," said Cliff Kinley, McKenzie's father.

But being in the water ultimately claimed her life.

"No one should feel the pain of losing their baby," said Lisa Moore, McKenzie's mother.

Police say a pool light fixture that was being repaired wasn't sealed, exposing the little girl to the current.

The accident happened at a home that was built in the late 1950s.

Experts say it's important to get older pools checked every month.

You should also invest in a Ground Fault Circuit Interrupter to protect you and your family from electric shocks.

It can shut off electric power in 1/40 of a second.

McKenzie's family wants other parents to know about the dangers to prevent their own tragic situation.

"If we would have known it took a simple check, I'd have my baby today," Lisa said.

RELATED: 'As soon as you relax, things can change': Family reminds parents of pool dangers after son nearly drowns
EMBED More News Videos

Now in 2019, at least four children have already drowned in the county. The oldest one was six years old, and the youngest was a one-year-old.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
child deathswimmingu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Drug lord El Chapo Guzman sentenced to life in prison
Dozens displaced after extra-alarm fire at Crystal Lake Condo complex
City celebrates trapper who captured 'Chance the Snapper'
Hummus recalled nationwide due to listeria concerns
Amazon Prime Day was largest shopping event in its history
Man charged with vandalizing ex-girlfriend's family's property
Indiana AG's lawyers deride groping claims
Show More
Fla. city hopes 'Baby Shark' song will drive homeless away
Dad accused throwing 5-year-old child in ocean as swimming lesson
Church sign saying, 'America: Love or Leave it' sparks controversy
Obama surprises students in Chicago
What to know about FaceApp after aging filter goes viral
More TOP STORIES News