Chicago shooting: Child, 9, grazed in head by bullet in Back of the Yards

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 9-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet in the city's Back of the Yards neighborhood Tuesday night, Chicago police said.

Police said the boy was near the front yard of a home in the 5400-block of South Morgan just before 7 p.m. when he was struck.

Police said the direction of the gunfire and the identity of the person firing the gun were not known.

The boy was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody. An investigation by Chicago police is ongoing.

Police records show 26 minors have been shot since May 22.
