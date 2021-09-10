I-Team

Tragic events of 9/11 continue to inspire people to serve others in College of DuPage program

By and Barb Markoff, Christine Tressel and Ross Weidner
EMBED <>More Videos

Tragic events of 9/11 continue to inspire people to serve others

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new generation of first responders is training at the College of DuPage for an event they hope never happens. Instructors say lessons learned from the emergency response on September 11th are a reminder we can never be too prepared.

"I think seeing first responders, police, fire, go in while everyone is running away it's...something that I feel you're called to do," said Maegan Diaz, a Suburban Law Enforcement Academy recruit.

REALTED: For 3 Chicago 9/11 survivors, 'never forget' is their every day life

"I think it takes a lot of bravery and courage to be in this career," said Xavier Rendonx, College of DuPage Fire Science and Emergency Medical Services Student

Diaz and Rendonx are students at the Homeland Security Training Institute. Part of the College of DuPage, the center has multiple academies for firefighters, police officers and EMTs to get hands on experience. The curriculum focuses on disaster preparedness, even for those as massive as 9/11.

"Everybody remembers where they were on that day," said John Mondelli, College of DuPage Homeland Security Training Institute Program Manager

RELATED: 9/11 survivor from Chicago says attack led him to join army

"Being old enough to know what was going on really impacted me a lot," said Diaz.

A 1000 pound, 10 foot long beam from one of the trade center towers is on display at the institute...twisted red-tinted metal, caused by intense heat from the explosion, a reminder of one of America's darkest days.

"It smelled metallic," recalled Mike Fagel, College of DuPage instructor.

Fagel traveled to ground zero with other emergency workers from Chicago shortly after the attack. Now he is an instructor at the institute.

"This academy has done a great job with making sure that we understand that we have to be prepared," said Diaz.

"I want people to be better prepared for what's coming next," said Fagel. "And I don't know what's coming next."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyglen ellynseptember 11i teamseptember 11thu.s. & world9 11
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
I-TEAM
IDES offering appointments at only 1 Chicago location
9/11 survivor from Chicago says attack led him to join Army
17% of vehicles in Chicago have open safety recalls in need of repair
Sentencing mysteriously delayed for El Chapo's wife
TOP STORIES
Sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
CTU criticizes mayor for 'numerous COVID outbreaks in schools'
IDES offering appointments at only 1 Chicago location
Crowd heckles high school student at Tennessee board meeting
Muslim Americans reflect on life after 9/11
WHO calls for booster moratorium to get poorer countries vaccinated
Court mulls if $20M bail is too high in Yale student killing case
Show More
IL reports 4,741 COVID cases, 22 deaths
Girl, 4, fatally struck by car while in playground outside school
Justice Department sues Texas over state's new abortion law
Mail carrier safety concerns prompts changes, possibly delivery delays
Chicago Weather: Clear to partly cloudy
More TOP STORIES News