911 call released from stabbing of teenage siblings in Sleepy Hollow home invasion

SLEEPY HOLLOW, Ill. (WLS) -- The 911 call from a violent home invasion Monday in northwest suburban Sleepy Hollow has been released.Caller: "The lady has been stabbed, she has cuts, she been raped-"911 Operator: "Okay-"Caller: "She's bleeding!"911 Operator: "Okay, Where is the injured person right now?"Caller: "She's sitting right next to our door."Fabian Javier Torres, 32, is charged with six counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, two counts of armed violence, two counts of attempted murder, seven counts of home invasion, two counts of attempted aggravated kidnapping, four counts of aggravated battery and three counts of aggravated unlawful restraint.Prosecutors said Torres planned the attack and later made confessions about what he did and why he did it. He was living next door to the victims and across the street from the second family he threatened, prosecutors said.Police said Torres entered a home through an unlocked door just after noon and attacked a 19-year-old woman inside. He sexually assaulted her and when she fought back he stabbed her, Kane County State's Attorney Joseph McMahon said.The woman's 17-year-old brother was stabbed multiple times trying to defend his sister.Police said the siblings escaped to a neighbor's house.McMahon said Torres then entered another home where he threatened a woman and her son, and tried to steal their car, but they fought him off. He then fled and attempted to enter vehicles on Randall Road and Joy Lane before being taken into custody near Carrington Drive in West Dundee.Torres was released from prison in October after serving about half of a 15-year sentence for throwing a Molotov cocktail into a crowded grocery store in Algonquin in 2011.