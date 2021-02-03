'Shots were fired in our restaurant, please come help us,' 911 calls from deadly Evanston, Chicago shooting spree released

EVANSTON (WLS) -- The 911 calls for help as a gunman terrorized two businesses in Evanston were released on Tuesday.It turned out to be the end of a deadly crime spree that started in Chicago on the night of Jan. 9th.The gunman, Jason Nightengale had allegedly shot and killed three people on Chicago's south side before those calls.His spree came to an end shortly after officers were called to a CVS for a report of shots fired."We have a person who just entered the store with a gun. He was firing inside the store trying to get in the cash register," said what appears to be an employee on the emergency call.From the C-V-S, Nightengale ran into a nearby IHOP, where police said he shot a 61-year old woman that he took hostage. She later died."IHOP in Evanston, shots were fired in our restaurant. Please come help us. Can someone stay on the phone with me? I don't know if I should leave the bathroom," an employee said to the 9-1-1 dispatcher.Nightengale was killed in a shootout with police as he left the restaurant headed toward a Dollar General Store.Police have not said whether they have determined the motive for the shooting spree.In all four people were killed and three others wounded.