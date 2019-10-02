911 calls involving Gary City Council president accused of kidnapping released

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (WLS) -- The 911 calls from Gary City Council President Ron Brewer have been released. Brewer is accused of kidnapping a teenager, and said the teenager stole his car and he was holding him for a citizen's arrest.

"You ain't going nowhere with your (expletive) mama," Brewer says in the call. "You're going (unintelligible) in a (expletive) body bag. That's what you're going to do."

Police said they are pursuing several charges against Brewer, including kidnapping, criminal recklessness and intimidation. East Chicago police say Brewer fired a gun at two teens he suspected of stealing his car, and said he kidnapped one of them.

Brewer's attorney said his client's car was stolen at a Gary gas station with several debit cards inside. The attorney said Brewer saw charges being made on a card, and he and his wife drove to the gas station where they were being made in East Chicago. At the gas station, his attorney said Brewer and his wife found the teens and confronted them.

"It's my understanding Mr. Brewer apprehended one of them, put him in his car, took him back to Gary for purposes of taking him to Gary police," said Scott King, Brewer's attorney.

A gas station employee also called 911 after Brewer and his wife allegedly confronted the teens.

"There's a customer here stating that two young men stole her husband's car," the attendant tells the dispatcher. "And it was, like, starting to get pretty serious so I was wondering if you could send an officer with, like, quickness?"

The first city council meeting since Brewer's arrest was held Tuesday evening, and Brewer was in attendance.
