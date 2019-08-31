911 dispatcher's 'calloused and uncaring' response to drowning woman draws outrage

A 911 dispatcher's responses on her final shift while taking a call from a woman stranded in her car as floodwaters rise is drawing shock and outrage from the public.The aftermath of the dying woman's heartbreaking call to 911 as raging floodwaters filled her SUV in Arkanses was captured on police bodycam."Please help me, I don't want to die!" Debra Stevens says on the 911 call.The dispatcher is now under fire for her responses."I'm scared," Stevens says. "I've never had anything happen to me like this before.""Well this will teach you, next time don't drive in the water," the dispatcher responds. "I don't see how you didn't see it, you had to go right over it."Stevens ultimately drowned, despite frantic efforts by first responders to find her, officials said.Police described the operator's response as "calloused and uncaring at times.""I completely understand the disgust and the concern that we all have," said Fort Smith Interim Police Chief Danny Baker. "We all hope that we would get a little better response."At one point Stevens became frantic."These people are out, they can all see me, they're all standing there watching me too," she says."Miss Debbie, you're going to have to shut up, OK?" the dispatcher responds. "I need you to listen, listen to me."That dispatcher had resigned and was actually working her last shift at the time of the call. Police said they do not believe she committed any crimes.