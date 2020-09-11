community journalist

'It's our way of thanking them,' Grill House in Northbrook provides free meals for first responders

By Yukare Nakayama
NORTHBROOK,IL (WLS) -- Northbrook restaurant Grill House, is providing free lunch and dinner for first responders as a thank you tribute to their work.

Nick Drivas, owner of Grill House, said it's their small way of saying thank you. "It's our way of thanking them for all their hard work and I think today being September 11th its an ideal day to do that."

Three stations of the Northbrook Fire Department were invited to the restaurant to enjoy a free meal. This is Grill House's third year of providing free lunch and dinner for first responders on 9/11.

"We really appreciate it and it just shows the support that they have for us as in we have for them," said Lt. Darren Voyce of the Northbrook Fire department.

Drivas said his other restaurant location in Highland Park will also be providing free lunch and dinner for first responders in the North Shore community.
