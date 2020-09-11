Community & Events

9/11 attacks: Chicago area ceremonies to mark 19th anniversary of September 11th attacks

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team

FILE: A wilting rose is left in remembrance of those lost before the memorial observances held at the site of the World Trade Center in New York, Sept. 11, 2014. (POOL, Andrew Burton)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Memorial across the Chicago area will be held to mark the 19th anniversary of the September 11th attacks.

The Chicago Fire Department will observe a moment of silence at 7:46 a.m.


In Evanston, the fire and police departments are holding a memorial ceremony from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at Fireman's Park.

The city of Aurora's ceremony will feature a moment of silence, as well as a wreath-laying ceremony. That starts at 8:40 a.m. and will be live-streamed on Facebook.

Palatine will hold a memorial ceremony at the Palatine Firefighters Memorial at the corner of North Brockway and West Slade streets at about 9 a.m. The public are asked to follow social distancing guidelines and the fire department honor guard will march to the memorial from the fire station at 39 E. Colfax St.

Wauconda Mayor Lincoln Knight will lay a wreath at the villages Heroes of Freedom Memorial and then observe a moment of silence at 9 a.m.

In Gary, a virtual ceremony will include lowering the flag to half-staff and a bugler performing taps. it begins at 8:45 a.m.


The Mission Bar-B-Que restaurant in Merrillville invites all first responders and military personnel and veterans for a dedication service at 11:30 a.m.

In Roselle, the United Methodist Church is holding an observance at 12 p.m. at 206 S. Rush Street.

In Naperville the Exchange Club of Naperville is sponsoring an event at 6 p.m. at the Commander Dan Shanower Memorial behind the City Hall at 400 S. Eagle St.

In Batavia, the Overseas Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1197 and Auxiliary will host a Patriot Day tribute starting at 5 p.m. at 645 S. River Rd.

In Glendale Heights, the village will host a silent parade of first responder vehicles and a candlelight service at 7:15 p.m. at the flagpole at Camera Park, 101 E. Fullerton Ave.
