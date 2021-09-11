Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin remembers 'fallen teammates' 20 years after Sept. 11 Pentagon attack

ARLINGTON, Va. -- Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke at a Pentagon ceremony Saturday marking 20 years since the Sept. 11 attacks.Austin says that "we remember not just who our fallen teammates were, but the mission that they shared."He continued, "We recall their common commitment to defend our republic ... and to squarely face new dangers.''Austin noted that "almost a quarter of the citizens who we defend today were born after 9/11," including many of the 13 American service members killed in the recent attack in Afghanistan.He says that "as the years march on, we must ensure that all our fellow Americans know and understand what happened here on 9/11 ... and in Manhattan ... and in Shanksville, Pennsylvania."The Pentagon chief says that "it is our responsibility to remember. And it is our duty to defend our democracy."He says, "We cannot know what the next 20 years will bring. We cannot know what new dangers they will carry. ... But we do know that America will always lead."And to the audience at the Pentagon commemoration, the defense secretary said, "We still work here. We still remember here. We still uphold our values here. With clear heads and fearless hearts."In New York City, three presidents and their wives stood somberly side by side on Saturday at the National September 11 Memorial, sharing a moment of silence to mark the anniversary of the nation's worst terror attack with a display of unity.Presidents Joe Biden, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton all gathered at the site where the World Trade Center towers fell two decades ago. They each wore blue ribbons and held their hands over their hearts as a procession marched a flag through the memorial, watched by hundreds of Americans gathered for the remembrance, some carrying photos of loved ones lost in the attacks.The president is spending Saturday paying his respects at the trio of sites where the planes crashed, but he left the speech-making to others.Vice President Kamala Harris spoke at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, commemorating the heroes who brought down a hijacked plane that was headed for the U.S. Capitol. Harris praised their courage and the resilience of the American people, and spoke about the unity that Americans experienced in the days following the attacks.