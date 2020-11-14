holiday

'A Christmas Story' Comes Home exhibit opens for holiday season in Hammond, IN

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
Hammond, Ind. (WLS) -- "A Christmas Story" Comes Home is back for the holidays in Hammond.

Jean Shepard's holiday classic will be featured in a free exhibit at the Indiana Welcome Center, starting Monday.

Animated window displays will show multiple scenes from the movie and, for a fee, families can schedule photo ops with Santa from behind a glass barrier.

The movie was set in the fictional town of Hohman, Indiana which was a disguise for Shepherd's hometown of Hammond.

EMBED More News Videos

Roz Varon's Weekender Report



"In compliance with the State of Indiana Executive orders, please be advised that masks are required during your visit to the Indiana Welcome Center for all adults and children who are old enough to walk. Hand sanitizer stations will be available to guests as they visit the exhibit, Santa and the gift shop. Six-foot markers will be placed on the floor throughout the exhibit so visitors can enjoy the exhibit safely," the Welcome Center posted online.

RELATED: More Indiana schools move online as COVID-19 spread spikes

The exhibit is slated to be on display through January 3, 2021.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventshammondindianaholidaymovieschristmas
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOLIDAY
Oak Park baker spreads cheer with Christmas cookies
'Tis the season for the 'Disney Holiday Singalong' on ABC
Chicago restaurants offering Thanksgiving dinners to go
Sam's Toybox: Here are some of the hottest toys of 2020
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'We are at a crisis level,' Pritzker warns
Teen shot during fight in Portillo's drive-thru
Pro-Trump protesters gather in DC for day of demonstrations
Hospital workers overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients increase statewide
4-year-old boy loses both parents to COVID-19
How to see the Leonid meteor shower this week
Watseka soldier among 5 US peacekeepers killed in helicopter crash
Show More
IN reports 8,451 COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths
SpaceX's 2nd astronaut flight delayed until Sunday night
Woman struggles after losing mom to COVID-19, fears for 2 brothers in hospital
Nursing home workers threaten strike over COVID-19 conditions
Chicago Weather: Windy, rainy, chilly Saturday
More TOP STORIES News