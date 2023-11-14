Sandy Kenyon has more on the new series.

Emma Corrin stars as Gen Z detective in FX's 'A Murder at the End of the World'

NEW YORK -- A new FX series on Hulu called, "A Murder at the End of the World," introduces us to a new kind of detective: a Gen Z detective who is a tech-savvy hacker.

The character is played by Emma Corrin, who many of us got to know first when they starred as Princess Diana in the series "The Crown."

I think the words "new" and "different" are the most over-used words in the English language when talking about new TV shows.

In fact, it's been said that "imitation is the sincerest form of television," so, when I find a series that actually does seem fresh, it's a cause for celebration, and right now I can't get enough of "A Murder at the End of the World."

Darby Hart is a different kind of sleuth, different enough to redefine a genre grown tired and stuck in the past.

"It's refreshing because she doesn't pretend to know what she's doing. A lot of the time she doesn't know what she's doing," Corrin said.

"What struck me was Darby is a shift isn't she? This is somebody who's really taking the genre into the 21st century. Am I overstating it?" I asked.

"No, I think you're absolutely spot-on," Corrin said. "I felt that she was modern and interesting and human and flawed and aware of her vulnerabilities."

Viewers are kept guessing as well by two separate plot lines.

One is set in the present at the home of a billionaire in Iceland.

A parallel story takes place in the past in Utah with a love affair as the link between them.

"So you're constantly kept on your toes in two completely different contexts and two beautiful but very different environments," Corrin said.

Corrin has played characters as diverse as Princess Diana and Lady Chatterley.

But, "A Murder at the End of the World" represents a big step forward in Corrin's career, a step up to carry an entire series as the star.

"It forced me to grow up a lot I think in a lot of ways to be able to handle that, but a really, really enriching experience," Corrin said.

Brit Marling created this riveting series along with her longtime writing and producing partner Zal Batmanglij.

Check out "A Murder at the End of the World" and I think you'll be hooked just like I was.

The first two episodes are streaming now on Hulu run by Disney, the same parent company as ABC 7.