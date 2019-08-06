Windy City LIVE

Protect yourself against scams, identity theft with AARP

CHICAGO -- This segment is produced with and sponsored by AARP.

AARP is partnering with one of the world's most famous confidence men, Frank Abagnale, to help protect against scams and identity theft at AARP's upcoming event.

Terri Worman, Associate State Director of AARP Illinois joined us to share event details and walk us through ways to avoid common scams.

To register for the free August 20th event, head to Local.AARP.Org or RSVP by calling the toll-free number 877-926-8300.
