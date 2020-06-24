Society

ABC 7 Chicago presents: Do You Hear Me? A Discussion about Race

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC 7 Chicago, Chicago's Number One station for news, presents the fourth installment in a series of virtual town halls, DO YOU HEAR ME? A DISCUSSION ABOUT RACE, Thursday, June 25 at 2 PM on abc7chicago.com. The hour-long town hall will be moderated by ABC 7 Eyewitness News anchor Terrell Brown and reporter Leah Hope.

The town hall will focus on the history of institutional racism in public education and how it creates generations unprepared to participate in the same opportunities as students in other communities, limiting inclusion in the American Dream. Panelists will discuss the caliber of education existing in many already underserved communities and what national and local leadership need to do to effect sustainable change.

ABC 7 Facebook followers are invited to submit questions in advance for possible consideration.
Panelists include:
  • Dr. David Stovall, Professor of African American Studies, University of Illinois at Chicago

  • Dr. Lionel Kimble Jr., Associate Professor of History, Chicago State University

  • Professor Malik Henfield, Dean of the School of Education, Loyola University

  • Kyra Harvey-Jarrett, student member of Upward Bound, representing Metropolitan Family Services


    • The virtual town hall will also exclusively stream live on ABC 7's Facebook Live, YouTube, ABC 7's app, and ABC 7's connected TV apps on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV and Roku.

