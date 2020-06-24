ABC 7 Chicago presents: Do You Hear Me? A Discussion about Race

The town hall will focus on the history of institutional racism in public education and how it creates generations unprepared to participate in the same opportunities as students in other communities, limiting inclusion in the American Dream. Panelists will discuss the caliber of education existing in many already underserved communities and what national and local leadership need to do to effect sustainable change.
ABC 7 Facebook followers are invited to submit questions in advance for possible consideration.
Panelists include:
The virtual town hall will also exclusively stream live on ABC 7's Facebook Live, YouTube, ABC 7's app, and ABC 7's connected TV apps on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV and Roku.
PREVIOUS TOWN HALLS:
Do You Hear Me? A Discussion about Race on June 4, 2020
Do You Hear Me? A Discussion about Race on June 11, 2020
Do You Hear Me? A Discussion about Race on June 18, 2020
