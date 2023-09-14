Job: WLS Daily Hire Newswriter

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC 7 Chicago's #1 news is looking to hire a Newswriter to join our team. Do you have the ability to write stories and produce newscasts with emotional and visual impact in a collaborative and innovative newsroom? Candidates must have outstanding news judgment and be able to craft thoughtful, visually compelling stories that meet the high journalistic standards of ABC7 Chicago. ABC 7 is focused on owning big story coverage and serving a diverse audience in the third largest market in the country, and we are looking for people to help us make that happen every day.

Responsibilities:

Write and produce for newscasts as assigned

Edit video, build graphics and booth newscasts

Work with reporters, editors, directors, and others to shape stories and newscasts

Basic Qualifications:

Minimum of 2 years' experience

Must be a self-starter, have great news judgment, thrive on breaking news and deadline pressure.

Excellent writer.

Organized, collaborative and good at managing people and resources.

Must have an eye for impact, relevance and moments that connect with viewers.

Effectively use social media to gather and distribute news.

Must be willing to work overnights and weekends

Preferred Qualifications:

Knowledge of Dalet, non-linear editing, and Ross XPression

Required Education:

Bachelor's degree

Additional Information:

This role is considered on-site, which means the employee will work from a Company designated location on an ongoing basis.

Reporting Location - Chicago, IL

This position is covered under the Company's collective bargaining agreement with NABET-CWA

.

To apply, please log on to: https://jobs.disneycareers.com/ and search for Job ID: 10063306 or use the link:

https://disney.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/disneycareer/job/Chicago-IL-USA/WLS-Newswriter--Daily-Hire-_10063306

