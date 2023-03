Congratulations are in order for ABC7 Chicago's very own Mark Rivera after he was named a rising star at the Latinos 40 under 40 award ceremony.

ABC7 Chicago's Mark Rivera named a 'rising star' at 'Latinos 40 under 40' award ceremony

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Congratulations are in order for ABC7 Chicago's very own Mark Rivera.

"Negocios Now" named him a "rising star" at their "Latinos 40 under 40" award ceremony Thursday night.

"Negocios Now" is the only bilingual publication in Illinois.