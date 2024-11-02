ABC7 Great Chicago Blood Drive to kick off Jan. 15-16

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The countdown begins! Wednesday, Nov. 20, marks 56 days until the 11th annual ABC 7 Great Chicago Blood Drive on Jan. 15 and 16, offering seven donation locations around the Chicago and Northwest Indiana areas. Donations will be taken from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at all locations (locations listed below). Blood can be safely donated every 56 days, so the opportunity to mark calendars for January and help save lives by donating blood is now. ABC 7 meteorologist Cheryl Scott and host/reporter Hosea Sanders along with ABC 7's anchors Val Warner and Mark Rivera as well as meteorologist Greg Dutra will be part of the station's live coverage encouraging viewers to help save lives through blood donation.

"There are few community services more vital than the gift of giving blood to our fellow Chicagoans," said John Idler, president and general manager, ABC 7 Chicago. "Working together with the Red Cross to exceed last year's goals is truly gratifying, and we are looking forward to another awe-inspiring blood drive effort in the new year."

"During the winter months and holiday season, blood donations often decline, even though just 3% of the population donates," said Catherine Rabenstine, interim chief executive officer for the Illinois Red Cross. "We urge everyone to roll up a sleeve at the 11th Annual ABC7 Great Chicago Blood Drive and help ensure patients receive the lifesaving care they rely on every day."

2025 marks the 11th year ABC 7 Chicago and the American Red Cross will have joined forces for the Great Chicago Blood Drive, setting the bar as the largest Red Cross blood drive in the entire country. The response to ABC 7's live coverage of last year's drive was so remarkable that the blood drive's expansion to seven locations over two days will be continued.

Blood donations, especially in the winter months, are critical. Every two seconds someone in the United States needs blood, yet the American Red Cross estimates that only 3% of the population actually donates. All blood types are needed, and a single blood donation can save more than one life.

Appointments are strongly encouraged. Sign up now by going to RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code ABC7Chicago. As always, people can also call 1-800-RED CROSS to make an appointment. They can also make an appointment via the Red Cross Blood Donor App which can be downloaded from the App store.

All presenting donors at this blood drive will receive a commemorative T-shirt, while supplies last.

All hours are 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 15: Day 1

Highland Parks and Recreation Fieldhouse

2450 Lincoln St, Highland, IN 46322

THE MART

222 W Merchandise Mart, Chicago, IL, 60654

Silver Lake Country Club

14700 S. 82nd Ave, Orland Park, IL 60462

Thursday, Jan. 16: Day 2

Highland Parks and Recreation Fieldhouse

2450 Lincoln St, Highland, IN 46322

Hyatt Regency Schaumburg

1800 E Golf Road, Schaumburg, IL, 60173

Imani Village

901 E. 95th Street, Chicago, IL 60619

Foglia YMCA

1025 N Old McHenry Rd., Lake Zurich, IL 60047

About ABC7/WLS-TV Chicago

ABC7/WLS-TV Chicago is the No. 1 local news source and most-watched television station in Chicago. With top-rated daily newscasts spanning decades and the largest social media presence in the market with more than 2.6 million Facebook followers, ABC7 Eyewitness News provides breaking news, investigative reporting, weather, politics, traffic and sports in the multiplatform space toChicago, the suburbs and northwest Indiana. Named Best News Operation by the Associated Press for four consecutive years, ABC 7 Eyewitness News produces "Chicago Proud," a series of features that spotlights everyday heroes in and around Chicago.The station also produces the highest-rated New Year's Eve special in Chicago, holiday kickoff special "The Magnificent Mile Lights Festival," syndicated to a national audience, as well as the award-winning program series "Our Chicago," which showcases the city's diversity and highlights contributions in the Black, Hispanic, Asian, LGBTQ+ communities, among others.Every Friday, Windy City Weekend, entertains while giving Chicagoans everything they need to know about what's happening in the city. ABC 7 is the only Chicago station producing and broadcasting parades representing Chicago's rich cultural history. In addition to producing town halls focused on current social issues, the station has a long and proud tradition of broadcasting political candidate debates keeping Chicago's electorate informed.ABC7's outreach efforts include annual partnerships with the Red Cross for life-saving blood drives, one of the biggest one-day drives in the country and, most recently, spearheading an effort to raise more than $1.5 million for area food pantries.

Follow ABC7/WLS-TV Chicagoon Instagram, X and Facebook.

Media Contact:

Jayme Nicholas

(312) 750-7254

jayme.a.nicholas@abc.com