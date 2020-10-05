Pets & Animals

Arizona neighborhood marvels at dog's jumping abilities

PHOENIX, Ariz. -- A dog in Arizona has become known around the internet for jumping with joy.

Max was adopted from a shelter in Phoenix by husband and wife Sam and Kelly Tolson.

When neighbors walked past the Tolson's property, they were sure Max was jumping on a trampoline when they saw his face appear above the wall separating the yard from the street.

But Max, as it turns out, is simply a very gifted jumper and eager to see the world beyond his yard.

"We just see him pop up every now and then," said neighbor Nancy. "We're just amazed because we thought, you know, he's on the trampoline, he's just jumping so high."

The Tolsons say that Max's "sister" dog won't allow him to look through the gate, which is what led to his jumping in the first place.

A video of Max jumping behind the wall taken by a neighbor has since gone viral over social media.

"We had we got such a kick out of it that we filmed it and I posted it on my Facebook and it just went viral," said Sarah, a neighbor who posted the video online. "Everybody messaged me saying how much they love this dog and how happy his face was jumping. And it's just the cutest thing."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsarizonafunny videoshelterdogsviral videoanimalcute animalsdogu.s. & worldviral
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kyle Rittenhouse hearing date set as attorneys argue extradition would 'turn him over to the mob'
More than $100M in Cook Co. property tax refunds unclaimed, treasurer says
Pelosi unveils 25th Amendment bid, questions Trump's fitness
Michigan governor says Trump's words inspire extremists
Tiger King star indicted on animal cruelty, trafficking charges
Astronaut chooses daughter's wedding over space test flight
German shepherd shot during argument at dog park
Show More
Chicagoan becomes 1st 2020 West Nile Virus IL death
Foles beats Brady again as Bears squeeze by Tampa Bay 20-19
Program aims to help Black homeowners who could lose houses to unpaid property taxes
Dixmoor employees unsure of Friday paychecks after treasurer issues
Woman stabbed near 95th Street Red Line station: CPD
More TOP STORIES News