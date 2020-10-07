2 Oklahoma jail employees accused of cruelty for forcing inmates to listen to 'Baby Shark' on repeat

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Two now-former Oklahoma jail employees and their supervisor face misdemeanor cruelty charges after investigators found they forced inmates to stand handcuffed for hours and listen to the children's song "Baby Shark" on repeat, a prosecutor said Monday.

At least four inmates were secured to a wall with their hands cuffed behind them while the song played on a loop at a loud volume for hours, The Oklahoman reported. The separate incidents occurred in November and December, according to court records.

The misdemeanor charges were filed Monday against former Oklahoma County jail employees Gregory Cornell Butler Jr. and Christian Charles Miles, both 21, and their supervisor, Christopher Raymond Hendershott, 50.

"It was unfortunate that I could not find a felony statute to fit this fact scenario," Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater said. "I would have preferred filing a felony on this behavior."

Butler and Miles are accused of imposing the discipline and Hendershott is accused of knowing about it but not stopping it, the newspaper reported. Court records do not list an attorney for any of them.

Sheriff P.D. Taylor said Monday that Butler and Miles resigned during an internal investigation and that Hendershott retired.

"We don't tolerate it," Taylor said of the mistreatment. "We always did an excellent job policing ourselves."

The "Baby Shark" song gained huge popularity two years ago after the company Pinkfong released its first video online. The video has since been viewed more than 6.5 billion times.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oklahomainmatestorturejail
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kyle Rittenhouse hearing date set as attorneys argue extradition would 'turn him over to the mob'
More than $100M in Cook Co. property tax refunds unclaimed, treasurer says
Pelosi unveils 25th Amendment bid, questions Trump's fitness
Michigan governor says Trump's words inspire extremists
Tiger King star indicted on animal cruelty, trafficking charges
Astronaut chooses daughter's wedding over space test flight
German shepherd shot during argument at dog park
Show More
Chicagoan becomes 1st 2020 West Nile Virus IL death
Foles beats Brady again as Bears squeeze by Tampa Bay 20-19
Program aims to help Black homeowners who could lose houses to unpaid property taxes
Dixmoor employees unsure of Friday paychecks after treasurer issues
Woman stabbed near 95th Street Red Line station: CPD
More TOP STORIES News