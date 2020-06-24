Society

Monsanto Lawsuit: Bayer says it's paying up to $10.9B to settle lawsuit over Monsanto's weedkiller, PCB cases

A bottle of Roundup weed killer is seen in this undated image.

A bottle of Roundup weed killer is seen in this undated image. (KGO-TV)

BERLIN -- German pharma giant Bayer says it's paying up to $10.9 billion to settle a lawsuit over subsidiary Monsanto's weedkiller Roundup.

RELATED: Jury awards $2 billion to Livermore couple who says Roundup caused cancer

Monsanto has faced numerous lawsuits over claims it causes cancer.

In a statement Wednesday, Bayer said it was also paying up $1.22 billion to settle two further cases, one involving PCB in water.

RELATED: Roundup maker Monsanto appeals $78.5 million verdict over Bay Area man's cancer

The Leverkusen, Germany-based company said the Roundup settlement would bring closure to approximately 75%'' of the current 125,000 filed and unfiled claims. It said the agreement is subject to approval by Judge Vince Chhabria of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytrialhealthbusinesscourt caselawsuitgardeningu.s. & worldgermanycancer
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wicker Park woman reunited with stolen puppy after attacked on walk
More than $100M in Cook Co. property tax refunds unclaimed, treasurer says
IL reports 2,818 new coronavirus cases, 35 deaths
Commission cancels second debate between Trump and Biden
20% of Chicagoans could carry COVID-19 antibodies, research indicates
Kyle Rittenhouse's attorneys claim he is being treated unfairly
Vegan-friendly cafe offers more than just alcohol-infused cupcakes
Show More
City cites businesses violating COVID-19 restrictions
Pelosi unveils 25th Amendment bid, questions Trump's fitness
Michigan governor says Trump's words inspire extremists
Bus driver honored for 50 years of service
Boy, 3, shot in foot after getting ahold of gun: CPD
More TOP STORIES News