Disney+ drops new trailer for Beyonce visual album 'Black Is King'

Beyonce's new visual album titled "Black Is King" is coming exclusively to Disney+ July 31.

Disney+ dropped a new trailer and poster for "Black Is King," Beyonce's new visual album set to premiere exclusively on the streaming platform July 31.



"You were formed by the heat of the galaxy. What a thing to be, both unique and familiar," the singer says in a voiceover for the trailer, released Sunday. "What a thing to be both unique and familiar. To be one and the same, and still unlike any other."

"Black is King" is based on music from Beyonce's 2019 album "The Lion King: The Gift." The song "My Power" is heard in the new trailer.



The film, premiering two weeks after the one-year anniversary of "The Lion King's" theatrical release, reimagines lessons of the 2019 blockbuster for today's Black youth.

"Filmed in various locations, the film's cinematography captures beautiful people and landscapes across continents, starting in New York, then Los Angeles, South Africa, West Africa, London and Belgium. From all those places came an extraordinary cast of actors and dancers that influenced the film's rich tableau and vibrant choreography," according to a Disney+ press release.

Beyonce's production team also secured a deal that will allow for its showing on much of Africa.

Watch the trailer for Beyonce's 'Black is King' coming to Disney+ on July 31.

