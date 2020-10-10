covid-19

Former NJ governor Chris Christie released from hospital after positive COVID-19 test

TRENTON, New Jersey -- Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie has been released from the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19 last week.

"I am happy to let you know that this morning I was released from Morristown Medical Center," Christie tweeted Saturday morning.



Christie said he will have more to say about his experience next week.

"I want to thank the extraordinary doctors & nurses who cared for me for the last week. Thanks to my family & friends for their prayers. I will have more to say about all of this next week," Christie tweeted.

The former governor was among several people who attended a Rose Garden ceremony on Sept. 26 for Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, and contracted the virus.

He was also among a number of people who tested positive and were part of the president's debate preparations.

It's not clear, however, that they were infected during those events.
It was a week ago that Christie tweeted he tested positive.

EMBED More News Videos

Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie and adviser to President Donald Trump says he has tested positive for COVID-19.



"I just received word that I am positive for COVID-19. I want to thank all of my friends and colleagues who have reached out to ask how I was feeling in the last day or two," Christie said on Oct. 3.



Hours later, he posted that he checked himself into the hospital after consulting with his doctors.

"While I am feeling good and only have mild symptoms, due to my history of asthma we decided this is an important precautionary measure," he tweeted last week.



----

The Associated Press contributed to this report
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscoronaviruspresident donald trumpchris christiecovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19
IL reports 2,818 new coronavirus cases, 35 deaths
20% of Chicagoans could carry COVID-19 antibodies, research indicates
Wisconsin reports nearly 3K new positive COVID-19 tests
City cites businesses violating COVID-19 restrictions
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 hurt in fiery Dan Ryan crash; Red Line delayed
Chicago Walk to End Alzheimer's participants choose own paths this year
White House ups COVID aid offer, resumes talks with Pelosi
Car crashes into ambulance in Riverdale; paramedics hurt: Chicago police
Van Dyke ends effort to overturn McDonald murder conviction
After coronavirus, Trump aims to get campaign back on track
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Show More
Biden, Harris dodge questions about Supreme Court expansion
Feds charge man with using explosive device to damage Naperville restaurant
Mark Rivera reflects on Puerto Rican culture during Hispanic Heritage Month
Wicker Park woman reunited with stolen puppy after attacked on walk
'Honeybee Killer' survivor reflects on 10th anniversary of shooting
More TOP STORIES News