Coronavirus

ABC launching daytime news show dedicated to covering coronavirus pandemic

Starting Wednesday, March 18, ABC will air a new daytime news show dedicated solely to covering the latest developments related to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Starting Wednesday, March 18, ABC will air a new daytime news show dedicated solely to covering the latest developments related to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"Pandemic: What You Need to Know" will air weekdays at 1 p.m. ET | noon PT/CT on ABC, temporarily replacing "GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke." It will stream at 4 p.m. ET on ABC News Live.

The special program will feature live guests and information to help families navigate homeschooling, how to talk to their kids at home about the crisis, tips to help viewers take care of their mental health, conversations with service-based workers and corporate CEOs, good deed stories in communities and of neighbors helping each other and debunk myths and misinformation spreading online.

Amy Robach will anchor the show. ABC News Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton will join Robach to discuss the latest health and safety guidance.

RELATED: How is coronavirus spread? Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak

In addition to the daytime show, ABC has shifted "Nightline" to 11:35 p.m. ET/PT with a sole focus on covering the COVID-19 pandemic. ABC Audio has also launched the podcast "COVID-19: What You Need to Know," and the "Start Here" podcast is also providing extensive coverage of the pandemic.

This ABC station will continue to provide extensive coverage of the coronavirus pandemic in your area during local newscasts and on our website and social media platforms.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessentertainmenttelevisioncoronavirusabc
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
IL reports 2,818 new coronavirus cases, 35 deaths
Trump has events Saturday at White House, Monday in Florida
Broadway shows suspended through May 2021 due to pandemic
Wisconsin reports nearly 3K new positive COVID-19 tests
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wicker Park woman reunited with stolen puppy after attacked on walk
More than $100M in Cook Co. property tax refunds unclaimed, treasurer says
IL reports 2,818 new coronavirus cases, 35 deaths
Commission cancels second debate between Trump and Biden
20% of Chicagoans could carry COVID-19 antibodies, research indicates
Kyle Rittenhouse's attorneys claim he is being treated unfairly
Vegan-friendly cafe offers more than just alcohol-infused cupcakes
Show More
City cites businesses violating COVID-19 restrictions
Pelosi unveils 25th Amendment bid, questions Trump's fitness
Michigan governor says Trump's words inspire extremists
Bus driver honored for 50 years of service
Boy, 3, shot in foot after getting ahold of gun: CPD
More TOP STORIES News