drug bust

$1M worth of drugs labeled 'coronavirus' bio-hazard, 'Black Mamba' seized by DEA in New York

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK -- Six people were arrested Friday in connection with a large-scale heroin and Fentanyl packaging and distribution network that operated in the Bronx.

The DEA seized 120,000 glassine envelopes of suspected heroin/Fentanyl with a street value of more than $1 million.

Some of the envelopes were stamped "coronavirus," while others were stamped "Black Mamba" after Kobe Bryant.

"Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, we arrested six drug traffickers who aptly branded their product 'coronavirus,'" DEA Special Agent in Charge Ray Donovan said. "Traffickers market their drugs like businesses, branding their product with stamps to attract users."

The drugs were believed to have been destined for New York and New Jersey.

The "coronavirus" bio-hazard stamp and "24 Black Mamba" stamp are associated with multiple fatal overdoses in New Jersey. However, these deaths have not been linked to the packaging mill dismantled in this case.

The arrested individuals were identified as:
--Dariel Fermin, 31
--Manuel Morillo, 54
--Frank Marte Urena, 30
--Cindy Cortoreal, 35

--Yamilka Fermin, 34
--Ana Lora Diaz, 24
