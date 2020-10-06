Increasing evidence shows children, teens can efficiently transmit COVID-19, CDC says

The Centers for Disease Control said there's increasing evidence to suggest children and adolescents can efficiently transmit COVID-19.They point to an investigation where a 13-year-old was the source of an outbreak at a family gathering.She had been exposed to a confirmed case before the gathering and tested negative via a rapid antigen test.The teen then shared a house with 13 relatives, and no one wore masks.She and ten of her relatives developed COVID-19.There were six relatives who also visited, but stayed outside and maintained social distance.They did not contract COVID-19.The CDC says rapid antigen tests have a lower sensitivity, and people should quarantine for 14 days after a known exposure, regardless of test results.