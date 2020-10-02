Another top aide tests positive for COVID-19: List of those in Trump orbit to contract coronavirus

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump

Stephen Miller

Adm. Charles W. Ray, Lt. Commander Jayna McCarron

Pastor Greg Laurie

I tested positive for COVID-19 last Friday. I have been in quarantine since then. My wife Cathe is also in quarantine with me. I am happy to report that all members of my family have tested negative for COVID. Read more here:https://t.co/X8zQAmVGuO pic.twitter.com/90azc48rel — Greg Laurie (@greglaurie) October 5, 2020

Unnamed White House valet

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, other White House press staffers

Chris Christie

I just received word that I am positive for COVID-19. I want to thank all of my friends and colleagues who have reached out to ask how I was feeling in the last day or two. I will be receiving medical attention today and will keep the necessary folks apprised of my condition. — Governor Christie (@GovChristie) October 3, 2020

News of the infection of the most powerful man in the world with the most notorious disease in the world drew instant reactions.

Kellyanne Conway

Tonight I tested positive for COVID-19. My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I’m feeling fine. I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians.



As always, my heart is with everyone affected by this global pandemic. ❤️ — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) October 3, 2020

Nick Luna

Hope Hicks

Bill Stepien

Sen. Thom Tillis

Sen. Mike Lee

Health experts discuss President Donald Trump's health risks after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Rev. John Jenkins

Sen. Ron Johnson

WASHINGTON -- The White House announced on Oct. 2 that President Donald Trump was suffering "mild symptoms" of COVID-19, as the virus that has killed more than 210,000 Americans spread to the highest reaches of the U.S. government just a month before the presidential election.Here's a look at the notable figures in Trump's orbit who have announced a coronavirus diagnosis this month. While it's not immediately clear when and where those listed contracted the virus, many of them were present for one or more White House events in the days leading up to Trump's diagnosis: a Saturday, Sept. 26, Rose Garden ceremony for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barett and subsequent indoor reception, a Sept. 26 White House event honoring gold star families and a Monday, Sept. 28, presidential debate preparation session."Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!" the president tweeted around 1 a.m. ET on Friday after he had returned from an afternoon political fundraiser.The president was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Friday afternoon while the first lady remained in the White House to quarantine.The Trumps' son Barron, who lives at the White House, tested negative.Stephen Miller, a top aide to President Trump, has tested positive for the coronavirus, ABC News confirmed Tuesday evening."Over the last 5 days I have been working remotely and self-isolating, testing negative every day through yesterday," Miller said. "Today, I tested positive for COVID-19 and am in quarantine."The nation's top military leaders were under self-quarantine Tuesday, Oct. 6, after senior Coast Guard official Adm. Charles W. Ray tested positive for the coronavirus, the Pentagon said. The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley, and the vice chairman, Gen. John Hyten, were among those affected, U.S. officials said.Military leaders who were in contact with Ray, the vice commandant of the Coast Guard, were told Monday evening that he had tested positive, and they were all tested Tuesday morning, according to several U.S. officials. Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said in a statement that none have exhibited symptoms or have so far tested positive.In addition to Ray, Lt. Commander Jayna McCarron, a military aide responsible for carrying the so-called "nuclear football," tested positive over the weekend. McCarron traveled with Trump to New Jersey last week, ABC News reported.Southern California megachurch pastor Greg Laurie of Harvest Christian Fellowship in Riverside said in a Facebook post on Monday, Oct. 5, that he tested positive last Friday and has been in quarantine, although his wife and other family members tested negative for the virus. Laurie had attended a ceremony at the White House Rose Garden last month."My symptoms have been mild so far, and I expect to make a full recovery. I have always taken the coronavirus seriously, and it has tragically taken many lives," Laurie said in a Facebook post. "At a time like this, we need to pray for those that have it and avoid politicizing it. If our President and First Lady can get COVID-19, clearly anyone can."In an accompanying video message, Laurie said his symptoms included fatigue, aches and pains. He also said he has lost a couple of pounds because "things don't taste right to me," and has been dealing with boredom.ABC News has confirmed a White House valet who traveled with the president last week and often works in the Oval Office tested positive for the coronavirus over the weekend, according to administration sources familiar with the matter.White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tweeted Monday, Oct. 5, that she had tested positive for COVID-19. This comes days after President Donald Trump tested positive for the coronavirus.McEnany said in a statement that she tested positive Monday morning and is experiencing no symptoms at this time. She spoke briefly with reporters Sunday evening but said that no members of the White House press corps spent enough time around her to be considered close contacts.She says that she is beginning the quarantine process and "will continue working on behalf of the American People remotely."White House assistant press secretary Karoline Leavitt, assistant press secretary Harrison Fields, deputy assistant press secretary Jalen Drummond and principal assistant press secretary Chad Gilmartin have also tested positive, ABC News has confirmed.At least three journalists who work in the White House have also tested positive for the coronavirus, according to ABC News. One of them attended the Rose Garden event for Coney Barrett.Chris Christie, former New Jersey governor and ABC News political contributor, says he has tested positive for COVID-19. He confirmed his diagnosis on Twitter Saturday morning.Kellyanne Conway formerly served as one of Trump's top political consultants and Counselor to the President before leaving her job earlier this year. She also attended Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court nomination event.Conway confirmed her diagnosis on Twitter Friday night.Conway could be seen in photos of the nomination announcement sitting in between Rev. John Jenkins, Melania Trump and Sen. Mike Lee, all of whom have tested positive for COVID-19 as well.The current director of Oval Office Operations has tested positive for the coronavirus, sources familiar with the matter confirmed to ABC News. Luna travels with Trump pretty much where ever he goes, and his last trip with the president was Wednesday.Top Trump aide Hope Hicks tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday, Oct. 1. Earlier in the week, Hicks traveled with the president to Ohio for the debate and the next day on a campaign trip to Minnesota. Hicks felt unwell on the return trip from Minnesota and isolated herself aboard Air Force One."I can tell you in terms of Hope Hicks, we discovered that right as Marine One was taking off yesterday," White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said Friday. Several staffers were pulled from the trip, but Trump did not cancel and there was no direct evidence that her illness was connected to his.Sources tell ABC News that Hicks is experiencing symptoms.President Donald Trump's campaign manager Bill Stepien tested positive Friday for COVID-19, according to sources familiar with the situation.He sent an email to campaign staff tonight informing them."I feel fine and will be back in the office as soon as I am given the green light," Stepien wrote to staff.In the meantime, deputy campaign manager Justin Clark will take over campaign operations.Republican Sen. Thom Tillis, of North Carolina, released a statement Friday saying he has tested positive for COVID-19, the same day President Donald Trump was taken to a hospital as a cautionary measure Friday."Over the last few months, I've been routinely tested for COVID-19, including testing negative last Saturday, but tonight my rapid antigen test came back positive," Tillis said. "I will be following the recommendations of my doctor and will be self-isolating at home for 10 days and notifying those I've been in close contact with. Thankfully, I have no symptoms and I feel well."Tillis met with Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barret on Tuesday. He then traveled back to North Carolina where he was on the debate stage last night.Sen. Mike Lee of Utah said he has tested positive for the coronavirus after experiencing "symptoms consistent with longtime allergies." Lee visited the White House on Saturday for Trump's announcement that he had nominated Judge Amy Comey Barrett to the Supreme Court.Lee said in his statement that he had tested negative for the virus when he visited the White House for Saturday's event, which featured little social distancing and few masks.The Utah Republican also met with Barrett on Tuesday in the Capitol. The two sat in chairs that were distanced several feet apart but took a photo before the meeting in which they were closer together. He also spoke to reporters after the meeting, removing his mask in front of the cameras as most lawmakers generally do. Barrett has since tested negative.University of Notre Dame's president has confirmed he has tested positive for the coronavirus days after attending Trump's announcement that he was nominating Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.Rev. John Jenkins was invited to the Rose Garden ceremony because Barrett is a Notre Dame University alumna and law school professor. He apologized earlier this week for not wearing a mask at the ceremony.In a message sent to the Notre Dame community Friday, Jenkins said that he had learned that a colleague he was in contact with had tested positive for the virus, and he went into self-quarantine. Jenkins said he too was tested and learned he had the virus.The Wisconsin Republican's press team said Saturday morning that Johnson was exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 14. He stayed in quarantine for 14 days without developing symptoms and tested negative twice during that time.He returned to Washington on Tuesday and shortly after was exposed to an individual who has since tested positive. After learning of this exposure, the senator was tested Friday afternoon. This test came back positive. Johnson feels healthy and is not experiencing symptoms, his representatives said. He will remain isolated until given the all-clear by his doctor.Most staff in the senator's Washington office have been working remotely. The office will go all-virtual for the immediate future.