Arts & Entertainment

Demi Lovato to sing National Anthem at Super Bowl LIV in Miami

FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2017 file photo, Demi Lovato arrives at Jingle Ball at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

MIAMI, Florida -- Grammy-nominated pop star Demi Lovato announced she will be singing "The Star-Spangled Banner" at Super Bowl LIV.

Lovato has not performed live since 2018, before she was hospitalized for a drug overdose.

The singer has been open about her struggles with an eating disorder, self-mutilation, drugs and alcohol. She celebrated six years of sobriety in March 2018 before she relapsed, revealing the news in the song "Sober," released in June 2018.



Super Bowl LIV will be broadcast live from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida on February 2nd.

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are headlining this year's Super Bowl halftime show.

Lovato also announced she will also perform at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on January 26th.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentfloridalive musicentertainmentnflsingingsuper bowlmusic newsjennifer lopezdemi lovato
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wicker Park woman reunited with stolen puppy after attacked on walk
$5K reward offered in hit-and-run that left Chicago father in coma
IL reports 2,818 new coronavirus cases, 35 deaths
More than $100M in Cook Co. property tax refunds unclaimed, treasurer says
Commission cancels second debate between Trump and Biden
20% of Chicagoans could carry COVID-19 antibodies, research indicates
Kyle Rittenhouse's attorneys claim he is being treated unfairly
Show More
Vegan-friendly cafe offers more than just alcohol-infused cupcakes
City cites businesses violating COVID-19 restrictions
Pelosi unveils 25th Amendment bid, questions Trump's fitness
Michigan governor says Trump's words inspire extremists
Bus driver honored for 50 years of service
More TOP STORIES News