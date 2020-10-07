George Floyd

Former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin released on bond in George Floyd case

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota -- The former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder in the death of George Floyd posted bail on Wednesday and was released from prison.

According to court documents, Derek Chauvin posted $1 million bond, and the Department of Corrections confirmed he was no longer in custody at the state's facility in Oak Park Heights, where he had been detained.

Floyd, a Black man in handcuffs, died May 25 after Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee against Floyd's neck for several minutes as Floyd said he couldn't breathe. Floyd's death was captured in widely seen bystander video that set off protests around the world. Chauvin and three other officers were fired. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and other crimes; Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao are charged with aiding and abetting.

The other three officers previously posted bail amounts of $750,000 and have been free pending trial. Currently, all four men are scheduled to face trial together in March, but the judge is weighing a request to have them tried separately.
EMBED More News Videos

In this May 29 news conference, prosecutors announce third-degree murder and manslaughter charges against Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd.



PREVIOUS STORIES:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
minnesotarace relationscaught on videogeorge floydu.s. & worldpolice officerrace in americapolice brutalitypolicecaught on camera
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
GEORGE FLOYD
Documents show large police presence at George Floyd burial
Minneapolis to name stretch of street for George Floyd
4 ex-officers in George Floyd's death blame one another
Weekend of protest: Peaceful at Derby, unruly in Portland
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kyle Rittenhouse hearing date set as attorneys argue extradition would 'turn him over to the mob'
More than $100M in Cook Co. property tax refunds unclaimed, treasurer says
Pelosi unveils 25th Amendment bid, questions Trump's fitness
Michigan governor says Trump's words inspire extremists
Tiger King star indicted on animal cruelty, trafficking charges
Indiana reports 1,832 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths
Astronaut chooses daughter's wedding over space test flight
Show More
German shepherd shot during argument at dog park
Chicagoan becomes 1st 2020 West Nile Virus IL death
Foles beats Brady again as Bears squeeze by Tampa Bay 20-19
Program aims to help Black homeowners who could lose houses to unpaid property taxes
Dixmoor employees unsure of Friday paychecks after treasurer issues
More TOP STORIES News