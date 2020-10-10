halloween

California man creates epic Metallica-themed Halloween light show at home

TRACY, Calif. -- This fall, a Northern California man is continuing an annual tradition by turning his home into a dazzling Halloween light show for his neighbors to enjoy.

Tom BetGeorge, of Tracy, choreographed the light display to the song "Enter Sandman" by Metallica.

WATCH: Man's epic Halloween light show features rapping, neon pumpkins and strobe lights
EMBED More News Videos

Rapping, neon-charged pumpkins, and an accompanying light show of ghosts and gravestones greets neighbors in one Tracy neighborhood this Halloween.



He says spent more than 80 hours making sure every note of the song was represented in the sequence.

The flashy display includes pumpkins, gravestones and spiders.

In the past, BetGeorge has said that his love for light shows began as a hobby.

RELATED: Man puts together epic Christmas light display

Now that his work has gone viral in recent years, BetGeorge creates shows for theme parks worldwide.

He normally leaves the display lighted for a couple of hours on weekends to raise money for a local family shelter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycaliforniaholiday lightscharityhalloweenholidayeventslights festival
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HALLOWEEN
NJ flooring store giving away carpet tubes for safe trick-or-treating
5,000 pumpkins light up NJ stadium for drive-thru Jack-O-Lantern Experience
IL reports 1,617 new coronavirus cases, 32 deaths
IL reports 1,853 new coronavirus cases, 14 deaths
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 hurt in fiery Dan Ryan crash; Red Line delayed
White House ups COVID aid offer, resumes talks with Pelosi
IL tax amendment fact check sheds light on proposal: BGA
Jay-Z pay fees for those arrested in Wauwatosa protests
Chicago Walk to End Alzheimer's participants choose own paths this year
Car crashes into ambulance in Riverdale; paramedics hurt: Chicago police
Van Dyke ends effort to overturn McDonald murder conviction
Show More
After coronavirus, Trump aims to get campaign back on track
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Feds charge man with using explosive device to damage Naperville restaurant
Wicker Park woman reunited with stolen puppy after attacked on walk
'Honeybee Killer' survivor reflects on 10th anniversary of shooting
More TOP STORIES News