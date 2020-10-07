Weather

Honeymooners forced to pay $5,000 for flight back to US ahead of Hurricane Delta

By
HOUSTON, Texas -- Dozens of travelers from Cancun, Mexico are now in Houston scrambling to get back to their homes ahead of Hurricane Delta that's brewing in the Gulf.

Travelers coming into Bush Intercontinental Airport described hectic scenes at Cancun airport before leaving.

"It was like nothing I have ever seen before," said traveler Jessica Biffle.

RELATED: Slight westward shift in Delta track could bring more impacts to SE Texas

Biffle and her husband were only one day into their honeymoon celebration when they found out their hotel would be evacuating.

Travelers complained of extremely high prices they paid to change their travel reservations with United.

"It seemed inflated," said Jessica's husband Hunter.

United Airlines released the following statement regarding the incident:

"With any natural disaster, our team continually monitors weather conditions as they evolve. Oftentimes we will issue a waiver to give our customers additional travel flexibility or we will reduce fares beyond what a regular last-minute fare would be.

For Hurricane Delta, our team is actively monitoring the situation. We've issued a travel waiver for those traveling through impacted areas, which allows customers to change their flight at no cost on our mobile app or by calling us. We encourage customers to visit our app or united.com for the latest information about their flight."

Any customers who need waivers, can visit United's website.

The couple was forced to pay more than $5,000 for their flight back to the U.S. The newlyweds have since set up a GoFundMe to help cover their travel expenses.

