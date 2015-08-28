Weather

Hurricane Katrina by the numbers

New Orleans residents walk through chest deep floodwater after Hurricane Katrina made landfall on the Louisiana coast on Monday, Aug. 29, 2005. (AP)

Hurricane Katrina ravaged the Gulf Coast in 2005, leaving behind a trail of destruction and death in its wake. But even a decade after the costliest hurricane in U.S. history made landfall, it's still difficult to interpret the massive impact the catastrophic storm had.
Here are facts and figures on the impact and recovery of Hurricane Katrina:

AP


AP


AP


AP


AP



AP


AP


AP


AP



Sources: The Data Center, The University of New Orleans, National Hurricane Center, Insurance Information Institute, FEMA
